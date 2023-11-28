Festive and Fun: Transforming Peppermints into DIY Christmas Ornaments

This holiday season, add a touch of creative flair to your decorations turning peppermints into charming DIY Christmas ornaments. Instead of simply adorning candy dishes with these festive treats, why not use them to craft unique and eye-catching decorations for your tree, gifts, cakes, and more?

A video shared @mrs.claus.kitchen, a delightful TikTok account dedicated to holiday baking, showcases how to mold peppermint candies into various Christmas-themed shapes using cookie cutters. You can easily create ornaments resembling stockings, stars, snowflakes, and more, providing a chic alternative to traditional candy canes. Moreover, these versatile creations can also serve as adorable gift toppers, placeholders, or even be strung together to form a minty fresh garland.

To make your own DIY peppermint ornaments, preheat your oven to 350°F and place selected cookie cutters onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Fill each mold with round peppermints, allowing for some expansion during baking. Be sure the mints are flat to ensure the best results. Bake for approximately seven to eight minutes, keeping a close eye to prevent burning.

Once removed from the oven, while the candies are still warm, use a skewer to make a hole at the top of each ornament for string or ribbon. Gently push the candied shapes out of the cookie cutters, securing the hole and creating whimsical ornaments.

If you don’t already have festive cookie cutters on hand, you can easily find them on Amazon or at your local craft store for a reasonable price. This charming project is not only simple to complete but also makes for a delightful holiday activity for the entire family. Who knows, it may even become a cherished tradition in your household?

FAQ:

1. Can I use any type of peppermint candy for this project?

It is recommended to use hard peppermint candies for best results.

2. Can I personalize the ornaments with different colors?

Unfortunately, this method utilizes standard peppermint candies, which means the resulting ornaments will have a classic red and white color palette.

3. How long do the peppermint ornaments last?

The ornaments can last for several weeks if stored properly in a cool, dry place. However, they are primarily intended for decorative purposes and not consumption.

4. Can I use other types of cookie cutters?

While the video showcases Christmas-themed shapes, you can certainly use other cookie cutters to create unique designs. Be creative and experiment with different shapes and themes.