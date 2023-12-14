2023’s Viral Trend: Bows on Food

The year 2023 gave us plenty of viral trends on TikTok, but one that stands out as a reflection of the chaotic nature of the year is the trend of putting bows on food. Pickles, sodas, ice cubes, and more have all been adorned with silken bows, creating a whimsical aesthetic that captivated viewers on the popular social media platform.

This trend is the perfect culmination of several factors that defined 2023. Girlhood and hyperfeminine trends were prominent throughout the year, inspired in part Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and the subsequent rise of girl-centric fashion and aesthetics. Bows, being the ultimate symbol of girlhood, naturally found their place in this hyperfeminine landscape.

Food and aesthetics have also become increasingly intertwined, with many beauty trends taking inspiration from edible items. The popularity of Hailey Bieber’s “glazed doughnut” skin, for example, has led to a flood of food-themed beauty looks on TikTok.

Bows also dominated the fashion scene in 2023, with designers like Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha embracing this girly accessory. Celebrities like Sofia Richie and Julia Fox further popularized the trend. With the rise of “balletcore” and “coquettecore,” bows became the ultimate fashion statement, adorning not only clothing but also hair, shoes, and even faces.

The convergence of food aesthetics and bows in this viral trend is a natural progression in the age of “-core” everything. It started as a self-aware exaggeration of how far trends can go, but it struck a chord with TikTok users, resonating with their playful and coquettish sensibilities. Many users identified with the trend, seeing it as an extension of their own style and personality.

Above all, the trend represents a longing for simplicity in a tumultuous year. Seeing a burrito or a side of Wingstop Ranch wearing a little pink bow brings a sense of joy and escapism, reminding us that sometimes the simplest things can bring the most delight.

In conclusion, the trend of putting bows on food captivated TikTok users in 2023. It symbolized the hyperfeminine and playful aesthetics that defined the year, while also reflecting the intertwining of food and beauty trends in popular culture. It provided a lighthearted and whimsical escape from the complexities of everyday life, resonating with users who longed for simplicity.