Get Shiny Lashes with the Vaseline-Mascara Hack

The Vaseline-before-mascara hack is gaining popularity on TikTok for its ability to give you shinier lashes. By combining Vaseline and mascara, users are achieving impressive results. One TikTok user, @s.solxya, shared a video flaunting her long and shiny lashes, achieved solely with this hack. Surprisingly, she didn’t even need to curl her lashes for these results.

So, how does this hack work? Dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi explained in a duet video. Vaseline creates a barrier that prevents water loss, keeping the hair bonds in place once they have been curled. In addition, Vaseline is safe to use around the eyes and even helps hydrate the skin overnight. This means you can save money on expensive eyelash primers and overnight lash serums simply reaching for the Vaseline you may already have at home.

The Vaseline-mascara hack is a cost-effective way to achieve shiny lashes without the need for extra products. By using Vaseline as a base, your mascara not only adds color but also provides an extra layer of protection and hydration. This hack is particularly useful for individuals with dry or brittle lashes, as it helps to strengthen and nourish them.

Remember, when trying out this hack, be sure to use a clean mascara wand or brush to apply the Vaseline evenly. Start coating your lashes with Vaseline and then apply your mascara as usual. You can repeat this process as needed to achieve your desired level of shine and volume.

So, if you’re looking to add a little extra shine to your lashes, give the Vaseline-mascara hack a try. It’s a simple and affordable method that can give you impressive results.

Sources:

– TikTok user @s.solxya

– Dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi