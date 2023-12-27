TikTok Users Express Concern over App Requesting iPhone Passwords

Recent reports have revealed that TikTok users are becoming increasingly alarmed after being prompted to input their iPhone passwords in order to view content on the viral video app. While the exact reasons behind this request remain unclear, industry experts suggest several possibilities. According to an article from Dataconomy, these potential causes include the implementation of temporary security measures, addressing vulnerabilities or privacy concerns, app updates, glitches, or the activation of the content filter known as “restricted mode.” However, users are advised against sharing their passwords due to the inherent security risks and potential susceptibility to phishing attempts.

However, some TikTok users have reported finding workarounds topass the password prompt. Upgrading the app to version 32.5.0 has reportedly resolved the issue for certain individuals, as mentioned on a Reddit thread. Another method seems to involve selecting “cancel” when prompted for the password, suggesting that this may be a bug rather than an intentional feature. Additionally, disabling the restricted mode has been suggested as a possible solution.

This development has only added to the growing concerns surrounding TikTok’s security practices. In the past, the app has faced accusations of spying on journalists, casting doubt on its commitment to user privacy. The app has also faced scrutiny from regulators, with European authorities imposing a hefty fine on TikTok for its failure to protect children’s privacy. Furthermore, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has highlighted national security concerns related to TikTok, citing the potential for the Chinese government to control data collection, manipulate recommendation algorithms, or exert control over millions of devices.

As the controversy around TikTok continues to unfold, it is essential for users to exercise caution and prioritize their digital security. By refraining from sharing passwords and staying updated on app versions and security patches, users can mitigate potential risks associated with their online activities.