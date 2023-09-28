TikTok Brides Opt for Vintage Wedding Attire and Decor, Embracing Sustainability

A new trend is emerging among Gen Z and millennial brides on TikTok, as they choose vintage and heirloom pieces for their weddings rather than fast fashion or mass-produced items. These brides are not only selecting vintage dresses for themselves but also for their bridal parties. They are also incorporating vintage furniture, table settings, and favors into their wedding celebrations.

TikToker Kaitlin Anne gained popularity on TikTok with over 1.5 million views for sharing her vintage robe collection that she sourced for her bridal party. Each robe was carefully chosen to match the color and design of the dresses, showcasing both sustainability and style. Kaitlin also gifted vintage handbags to her wedding party members.

Another bride, Vera, gained over 2 million views for unboxing her liquid satin wedding dress from the 1930s. She emphasized the uniqueness and specialness of wearing a historical wedding dress and noted its increasing popularity.

The trend extends beyond dresses and robes to include vintage diningware. TikToker Amanda Steyer showcased her collection of vintage glassware that she thrifted for her wedding. She used the glassware for table settings and then resold most of it to a local rental company. Other TikTokers mentioned repurposing thrifted glassware as wedding favors.

Rental companies are also joining the vintage trend offering mismatched, secondhand China for wedding receptions. They source these items from vintage shops in order to provide cheaper and more eco-friendly options for couples.

This trend of opting for vintage and heirloom pieces for weddings reflects a desire for more sustainable and meaningful celebrations, while also allowing couples to save money and create lasting memories.

