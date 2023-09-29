The Rise of Vintage Weddings: A Sustainable and Meaningful Trend

TikTokers are embracing a new trend of incorporating vintage and heirloom pieces into their weddings, and it’s gaining popularity among Gen Z and younger millennial brides. Instead of opting for fast fashion and mass-produced products, these brides are choosing meaningful secondhand items for their special day, including dresses, robes, chairs, table settings, and favors.

One TikToker, Kaitlin Anne, gained over 1.5 million views when she shared her vintage robe collection for her bridal party. Each robe was specifically chosen to match the bridesmaids’ dresses, and Kaitlin also sourced vintage handbags as gifts. TikTokers applauded her sustainable and meaningful approach. Another bride brought her grandmother to tears when she wore her 1970s courthouse dress to her wedding rehearsal, and a bridal shop went viral for transforming a mom’s boxed-up 1984 wedding dress into a modern rehearsal-dinner dress.

TikToker Vera gained over 2 million views unboxing her 1930s liquid satin wedding dress, a fabric that is nearly impossible to find in modern gowns. Other brides are also opting for vintage diningware, such as glassware, to save money on their wedding receptions. One TikToker shared her vintage glassware collection and explained how she thrifted for a year to find these items. After the wedding, she resold most of the pieces to a local rental company or through Facebook Marketplace.

Rental companies are also embracing the vintage trend sourcing secondhand China and offering mismatched chairs for weddings. By choosing secondhand pieces, couples can not only create a unique and charming wedding aesthetic but also contribute to reducing wedding-generated waste. Vintage weddings are becoming a more sustainable and meaningful choice for environmentally-conscious brides and grooms.

Source: In The Know Yahoo