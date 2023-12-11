China’s TikTok to Invest $1.5 Billion in Indonesian E-commerce Giant

In a bid to revive its suspended online shopping business in Indonesia, China’s TikTok has announced plans to invest $1.5 billion to become the controlling shareholder of Tokopedia, the largest e-commerce platform in the country. The move comes after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms to protect smaller merchants and users’ data. Now, TikTok aims to leverage Tokopedia’s platform to tap into the fast-growing Indonesian e-commerce market.

The deal, which is expected to be concluded the first quarter of 2024, will see TikTok acquire 75.01% of Tokopedia for $840 million. Additionally, TikTok will merge its Indonesia business into Tokopedia to create an enlarged entity. The strategic partnership will commence with a pilot period under the supervision of relevant regulators.

This investment is vital for TikTok as it seeks to translate its user base of 124 million in Indonesia into a significant revenue source. The transaction includes a $1 billion promissory note from TikTok to Tokopedia, which can be utilized for working capital needs. Furthermore, TikTok has committed to investing over $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity over time, ensuring future funding without diluting the position of existing shareholders.

The announcement had an immediate impact on GoTo’s shares, whose business includes ride-hailing, delivery, and financial services. The stock tumbled 8.3% as some investors took advantage of the recent rally prompted anticipations of a deal with TikTok. Analysts are closely monitoring the potential market disruption that could occur as a result of this partnership.

Indonesia’s e-commerce market is forecasted to grow to approximately $160 billion 2030, a significant increase from $62 billion this year, according to a report Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Co. Tokopedia, which competes with Shopee and Lazada, is expected to benefit from TikTok’s investment in its pursuit to dominate the Indonesian e-commerce landscape.