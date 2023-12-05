Inflation Hits Grocery Prices: A Shocking Revelation

Inflation has struck once again, and this time it’s targeting the price of groceries. A recent viral video, capturing the attention of viewers everywhere, has revealed just how much the cost of everyday essentials has increased since the release of the movie Home Alone in 1990. Brace yourselves, because the numbers are startling.

The video breaks down the items that Kevin McCallister purchased during his iconic grocery trip. From a TV dinner to a pack of army men, these were the products that were carefully chosen to stock Kevin’s kitchen. Back then, the total cost of the purchase was a modest $19.83, with the help of a $1 coupon.

Fast forward to today, and if Kevin were to buy the same items with inflation taken into account, he would be looking at a grand total of $63.73. And that’s not all – add on tax, and the final amount reaches a staggering $68. But wait, what about the convenience of online shopping?

If Kevin were to place his grocery order on Instacart, the price tag would likely be even higher. The convenience of having groceries delivered right to your doorstep comes at a price, and in this case, it’s an inflated one.

While some viewers weren’t entirely surprised the significant increase in grocery prices, others couldn’t help but express their frustration. A comment about the stagnant wages of cashiers in 2023 struck a chord with many, as it highlighted a harsh reality of our times. Additionally, one user humorously proclaimed their dislike for the year 2023, perhaps in reference to the ongoing challenges faced consumers.

In these times of rising prices, it’s important for consumers to be mindful of their spending habits. Budgeting and seeking out cost-effective alternatives can help ease the burden of inflation. As we navigate an uncertain financial landscape, it’s crucial to adapt and find ways to stretch our hard-earned dollars further.