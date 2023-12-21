Costco’s Gooey Cinnamon Rolls: A Mixed Reception from Fans

Costco is known for its high-quality bakery items, and their latest release is making waves among fans. The new Gooey Cinnamon Rolls have garnered a lot of attention, with TikTok user @CostcoHotFinds describing them as “soft, doughy, and gooey” in a viral video. Priced at $12.99 for a pack of 6, these cinnamon rolls are generously sized and slathered in a buttery, cinnamony, sugary sweet icing.

Fans of this sweet treat have flooded the comment section with praise. One user exclaimed that they are “an A+. A must buy.” Another fan couldn’t contain their indulgence, admitting to consuming over half the tray in one sitting. Some even claim that these cinnamon rolls outshine the iconic Cinnabon. The overall sentiment is clear – these are deemed some of the best cinnamon rolls ever.

However, not all reviews are glowing. Some customers believe that the old version of the cinnamon rolls was superior. Complaints include the new rolls going dry quickly and lacking the gooey texture promised. Price is another sore point, as the previous iteration was priced at $7.99, leading some customers to consider making their own from scratch instead.

Costco seems to have sparked a debate among its loyal customers, pitting the new and improved Gooey Cinnamon Rolls against their previous recipe. With differing opinions emerging, it’s clear that taste preferences vary. Whether you’re a fan of the new rolls or prefer the old ones, there’s no denying that Costco’s bakery continues to captivate its customers with delectable delights.