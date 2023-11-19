The first practice session for the highly anticipated Las Vegas GP did not go as planned, lasting a mere eight minutes before being abruptly halted. The blame fell on a loose drainage cover that was dislodged Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, causing significant damage to his car and earning him a 10 grid place penalty. This unfortunate incident not only dampened Sainz’s weekend but also left F1 fans disappointed.

To make matters worse, the cancellation of the first practice session had a domino effect, resulting in the clearance of all fans from the venue. By the time the extended 90-minute session of free practice two was set to begin at 2:30 am, the stands were empty. This inauspicious start cast shadows over what was supposed to be a marquee weekend on the F1 calendar.

The Las Vegas GP faced additional challenges that further fueled criticism. The exorbitant pricing of tickets, which had seen a recent decline, left many disgruntled. Local residents also expressed frustration with the traffic disruptions caused the event. Moreover, the desert’s temperature proved colder than anticipated, catching organizers off guard as they failed to account for the region’s chilly November nights.

Adding to the growing discontent, a prominent champion within the sport showed signs of disillusionment with the overall execution of the event. Although accurate details of their grievances were not specified, their lack of enthusiasm further amplified the race weekend’s vulnerable position.

While I may not personally be active on TikTok, younger members of the automotive community have taken note of the mounting criticism. Social media platforms have become a sounding board for disgruntled fans, who have been quick to express their grievances with the inaugural Las Vegas GP. From exorbitant ticket prices to logistics challenges and disappointing circumstances, the event appears to invite a fair share of scrutiny.

Only time will tell if the rest of the weekend will bring improvements and alleviate the concerns surrounding the Las Vegas GP. As motorsport enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming events, it remains to be seen whether the organizers can overcome the initial setbacks and deliver a more successful experience for both fans and participants.

