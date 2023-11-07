TikTok Decides to Discontinue $2 Billion Creator Fund, Introduces a New Monetization Program

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has announced the discontinuation of its $2 billion Creator Fund, an initiative designed to financially support eligible users who create content on the platform. The decision to shut down the fund comes after numerous creators raised concerns about its effectiveness in helping them monetize their content.

The Creator Fund, launched in 2020, aimed to assist ambitious creators in earning a livelihood through their innovative content. Over a period of three years, the fund distributed money to creators based on their share of the platform’s overall views. However, many creators expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the fund made it challenging to generate income on TikTok.

Early YouTube star Hank Green, renowned for his expertise in internet culture, openly criticized the fund, claiming that it prioritized TikTok’s monetary interests over those of its creators. This sentiment was echoed several other creators who shared their own experiences of minimal earnings despite having significant viewership.

In response to these concerns, TikTok recently introduced its Creativity Program, aiming to address the initial complaints raised about the Creator Fund. The program allows creators to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered, according to a blog post TikTok in February. Eligible videos must be at least one minute long, garner over 1,000 views, and comply with the platform’s community guidelines.

While the discontinuation of the Creator Fund may disappoint some creators, TikTok emphasizes its commitment to continually develop new ways to reward and support creators. The decision to end the fund appears to be informed the feedback and direct insights received from the TikTok community.

FAQ:

Q: Why is TikTok shutting down the Creator Fund?

A: TikTok has decided to discontinue the Creator Fund due to concerns raised creators about its effectiveness and impact on monetization.

Q: What is the Creativity Program?

A: The Creativity Program is an alternative monetization program introduced TikTok to address the concerns raised about the Creator Fund. It offers creators the opportunity to earn significantly more than what was previously offered.

Q: How can creators qualify for the Creativity Program?

A: Creators must meet certain criteria, including having a minimum of 10,000 followers, 100,000 video views in the last 30 days, and following the platform’s community guidelines.

Q: Is TikTok planning to include creators outside the U.S. in a different monetization program?

A: It is currently unclear whether TikTok intends to include global creators in a separate monetization program.