The Viral TikTok Recipe: Trader Joe’s Easy Homemade Spicy Pizza

The latest viral recipe taking the TikTok world storm is an easy-to-make semi-homemade spicy pizza using Trader Joe’s ingredients. With over 7.4 million views and counting, the hashtag #traderjoespizza has captured the attention of home cooks and creators everywhere.

The original idea for this spicy pizza came from dietitian Blair Cooley, who used Trader Joe’s fresh refrigerated dough in her recipe. However, others have since discovered an even simpler version using the brand’s pre-baked, ready-to-top pizza crust. This quick and delicious recipe has gained popularity just in time for the fall weather, when cozy and easy meals are in high demand.

To make this viral pizza recipe, you’ll need a few key ingredients, all of which can be conveniently found at Trader Joe’s. These include pre-cooked crust, garlic spread dip, jarred pesto rosso made with tomato and cashew, Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce, mini fresh mozzarella balls, and a variety of cold cuts for the topping. For an extra touch, torn pieces of fresh burrata cheese, fresh arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil can be added once the pizza is cooked. Optional toppings such as sundried tomatoes and balsamic glaze can also be included for added flavor.

The beauty of this TikTok recipe lies in its simplicity. All the ingredients are pre-made, requiring minimal prep work. The pizza is cooked on a single sheet pan, making cleanup a breeze. It’s no wonder that people like Maddie Martindale, who tried the recipe, have expressed their love for it, describing it as easy to make and delicious.

As with any viral TikTok recipe, it’s important to note that these trends come and go. However, the Trader Joe’s easy homemade spicy pizza has certainly captured the attention and taste buds of many. It’s a fun and tasty way to enjoy a homemade pizza using quality ingredients from Trader Joe’s.

Sources:

– “Good Morning America” interview with Maddie Martindale.