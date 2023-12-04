Understanding the Influence of TikTok on Gen Z Women’s Spending Habits

Gen Z women are dominating the TikTok scene, with 75% of them actively using the popular social media app, according to a report Morning Consult. This trend is significantly higher than their male counterparts, of whom only 62% use the platform. It’s clear that TikTok has become a Gen Z women-centric app, setting the tone and narrative for what is considered ‘hot’ online.

The real issue lies in the increased amount of time Gen Z women spend on the app, as it exposes them to potential financial risks. This is because TikTok has a significant influence on how the young generation spends their money. Many influencers on the platform post ‘haul’ videos showcasing products they recently purchased, often from specific brands. It’s important to note that although these influencers may be within the same age group as their audience, they often earn a high income from their platforms, brand deals, or receive free products.

The impact of TikTok on consumption patterns is evident, with hashtags like #TikTokmademebuyit garnering over 8 billion views. Gen Z women are particularly susceptible to the influence of TikTok, as 75% of them use the app compared to their male counterparts’ 62%, according to Morning Consult.

It’s crucial for young women in their 20s to be mindful of two money guardrails when observing their contemporaries exhibiting expensive lifestyles. Firstly, signs of wealth can be misleading. Just because someone showcases their wealth through what they own or wear doesn’t mean they are financially secure. It’s important to remember that what is seen is what has been spent, not what has been invested or saved. Additionally, influencers on TikTok and other platforms may not always be spending their own money on the items they promote. They may be sponsored private companies to encourage others to make purchases, leading to misconceptions about their actual financial status.

Secondly, young women should prioritize their long-term financial plans. In a society where women still face obstacles such as the wage gap, it’s essential to focus on building a solid financial foundation. Social media may tempt individuals to spend beyond their means, but it’s crucial to remind oneself of more powerful ways to use money, such as investing in retirement accounts, building emergency savings, or preparing for future goals. By laying the groundwork in their 20s, women can turbocharge their financial goals in their 30s and beyond.

In conclusion, while TikTok can be a source of entertainment and inspiration, it’s important for Gen Z women to be cautious about the influence it may have on their spending habits. Being mindful of misleading signs of wealth and focusing on long-term financial plans can help them make more informed decisions and achieve financial stability in the long run.

