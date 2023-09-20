TikTok: Exposing Mean Comments or Crossing the Line?

The trend of TikTok users calling out others for making mean comments about someone online has sparked a debate on whether it is helpful or just humiliating. The controversy began when Kelly Yancy uploaded a video asking TikTok to help her find a friend named Sarah, claiming she overheard a group of girls bitching about her. In the video, Kelly repeated derogatory comments made Sarah’s friends, including claims about her dressing inappropriately. This video quickly went viral and received support from TikTok users who wanted to help Sarah escape from a toxic friend group.

However, not everyone saw this trend as a positive. Keara Sullivan uploaded a video criticizing the practice and suggesting that it could be traumatic for the person being “exposed.” She humorously expressed her response in her caption, saying that if she found out her friends were talking badly about her through a viral TikTok video, she would make a T-shirt with the girl’s face on it and wear it while throwing herself into a pit of hungry lions or sharks.

The debate around this trend centers on whether it is an act of mercy or damnation to expose someone online for having terrible friends. Some argue that it is devastating to have your social support system shattered publicly. Others disagree, claiming that they would want to know if their friends were talking negatively about them so they could move on with their lives and find better company.

The context of Sarah’s story adds another layer to the controversy. Allegedly, Sarah was a doctor who felt humiliated the videos Kelly posted about her. People were outraged that Sarah’s personal business was exposed to millions of viewers. Some defended Kelly’s intentions, believing that she was looking out for Sarah’s best interests exposing her toxic friends.

In conclusion, whether this trend is helpful or harmful depends on the specific circumstances. If TikTokers express concern and only seek to privately address the situation with the person affected, it may come from a genuine place of care. However, if the comments are shared in detail, potentially harming the person’s job and relationships, it is likely doing more harm than good. The decision to share such content should be thoughtfully considered to avoid unnecessary humiliation or damage.

