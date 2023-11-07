TikTok Transitions from Creator Fund to the Creativity Program, Enhancing Monetization Opportunities

TikTok has announced the discontinuation of its Creator Fund in several countries in favor of facilitating a new monetization scheme called the Creativity Program. As of December 16, 2023, the Creator Fund will no longer be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. TikTok spokesperson announced that “All creators currently enrolled in the Creator Fund can upgrade to the Creativity Program.” This shift aims to enhance the platform’s experience emphasizing longer content and increasing advertising opportunities.

With the introduction of the Creativity Program, TikTok is encouraging creators to produce high-quality, original content that can generate higher revenue potential and open doors to real-world opportunities. The program offers significantly higher cash incentives compared to the Creator Fund, enabling creators to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered.

The Creativity Program, initially launched as an invite-only system, has now expanded to all eligible creators on TikTok. Eligible users must be at least 18 years old, have a minimum of 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days, and hold a US-based or other eligible country’s account. Upon switching to the Creativity Program, users will be automatically removed from the Creator Fund.

According to a report from Insider, many creators have embraced the Creativity Program and experienced significant increases in payouts. Streamers with subscriber counts ranging from half a million to several million have seen payouts ranging from the low thousands to nearly $100,000 per month. This substantial increase in earnings has been described as a “complete 180” from their previous earnings under the Creator Fund.

While streamers appreciate the longer format and higher revenue potential, users may need some time to adjust. According to a recent TikTok internal survey mentioned in a Wired report, nearly 50 percent of users find videos over a minute in length to be “stressful,” and a third of users watch videos at double speed.

Through the transition from the Creator Fund to the Creativity Program, TikTok aims to provide an enriched experience for creators and users alike fostering innovation, creativity, and higher revenue potential on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

