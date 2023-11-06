TikTok Discontinues Creator Fund, Shifting Focus to the Creativity Program

TikTok has announced its decision to discontinue the Creator Fund, a $2 billion initiative aimed at compensating viral stars on the platform. The company plans to terminate the fund on December 16 in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The controversial Creator Fund, which was launched three years ago, received criticism from creators and regulators alike for its failure to adequately compensate content creators. Furthermore, it was revealed that the program stored user data on servers in China, contradicting the company’s previous assurances that U.S. user data would only be stored within the country.

TikTok expressed its commitment to providing the best experience for creators and emphasized its dedication to fostering a robust ecosystem of monetization offerings. As part of this commitment, the company intends to redirect resources from the Creator Fund to explore new opportunities and better support creators on the platform.

In response to the shortcomings of the Creator Fund, TikTok introduced the Creativity Program earlier this year, which incentivizes creators with monetary bonuses for publishing longer-form videos that go viral. Members of this program reported earning “thousands of dollars” monthly from their viral videos. While the conclusion of the Creator Fund may prompt its members to shift to the Creativity Program for automatic approval, it should be noted that compensation will only be provided for videos exceeding 60 seconds in duration.

By incentivizing higher-quality, longer videos, TikTok aims to attract more advertising revenue while cultivating more engaged viewers. However, it remains to be seen whether creators transitioning to the Creativity Program will experience the same level of revenue as they did during the early days of the Creator Fund.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TikTok Creator Fund?

A: The TikTok Creator Fund was a $2 billion initiative aimed at compensating viral stars on the platform.

Q: Why did TikTok decide to discontinue the Creator Fund?

A: The Creator Fund faced controversy for its failure to adequately compensate creators and for storing user data on servers in China, contrary to previous promises.

Q: What is the Creativity Program?

A: The Creativity Program is a separate initiative introduced TikTok to compensate creators for publishing longer-form videos that go viral.

Q: Will creators receive compensation for videos under 60 seconds in the Creativity Program?

A: No, creators will not be compensated for videos under 60 seconds in the Creativity Program.