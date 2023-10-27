New York vs. Los Angeles Bagel Debate Sparks Controversy on FoodTok

A viral TikTok video has ignited a fierce debate on “FoodTok” surrounding the age-old rivalry between New York City and Los Angeles. While NYC is renowned for its iconic New York bagels, LA has emerged as a formidable competitor with its own outstanding bagel shops, such as Yeastie Boys and Courage Bagels, which have earned recognition from even The New York Times for their excellence. However, a recent incident involving an LA-based influencer’s bagel order in New York has triggered a wave of criticism.

The influencer, @tayloroffer, attempted to order a scooped bagel, a common request in LA where health-conscious individuals prefer a lighter, lower-calorie option. In essence, a scooped bagel involves removing some of the bread from inside, altering its texture and reducing calorie content. However, this request was met with disapproval from the deli, leading to a backlash on TikTok.

Many New Yorkers and TikTok users view a scooped bagel as sacrilegious, considering it wasteful and disrespectful to the bagel’s traditional preparation. The comment section of @tayloroffer’s video overflowed with appalled reactions, as users mocked the idea of a “scooped, gluten-free bagel.” Some even joked that such an order implied a lack of desire for an actual bagel.

Interestingly, numerous commenters confessed their unfamiliarity with the concept of a scooped bagel, thereby reinforcing the notion that it isn’t a widespread practice in LA. However, some New Yorkers and TikTok enthusiasts took this opportunity to assert their bagel superiority, attributing this bagel “crime” to the entirety of Los Angeles.

While the controversy continues to rage on TikTok, it’s important to remember that culinary preferences can vary from place to place. Ultimately, whether you prefer a classic New York bagel or an LA-style scooped bagel, the enjoyment of this beloved breakfast staple is a matter of personal taste.

