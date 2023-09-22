Study Suggests Misleading and Harmful Information About Gynecologic Cancers on TikTok

A recent study conducted researchers from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has found that information about gynecologic cancers on TikTok may be misleading and even harmful to women. The researchers searched for the 100 most popular posts related to ovular cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, and gestational trophoblastic disease on TikTok in August 2022. The top five hashtags for these cancers had over 466 million views, and the researchers studied 430 of the top 500 posts.

The findings of the study were alarming. The median DISCERN score, which measures trustworthiness in media, for these posts was only one out of five. This indicates poor educational quality and reliability of the content. In fact, at least 73% of the posts were found to be inaccurate. The researchers concluded that gynecologic cancer-related content on TikTok lacks educational quality and that racial disparities in gynecologic cancer extend to social media. They emphasized the need for more diverse and reliable content to support racial and cultural experiences in gynecologic cancer treatment.

Lead author of the study, Laura Chambers, D.O., highlighted the importance of seeking reliable information from in-person support groups and online communities sponsored reputable medical organizations and patient advocacy groups. She expressed concern about the vulnerability shown in social media content around personal cancer journeys and urged the medical community to provide a care environment that encourages trust and real conversations with patients. She also emphasized the need for quality health information and support services for patients seeking information about gynecologic cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be approximately 13,960 new cases of invasive cervical cancer, 66,200 new cases of endometrial cancer, and 6,470 new cases of vulvar cancer diagnosed in 2023.

