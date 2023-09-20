TikTok Users Believe Suits Started the Roman Empire Trend

Users on the popular video-sharing app TikTok are attributing the start of the Roman Empire trend to the TV show Suits, which stars Meghan Markle. The new trend involves female users asking their male friends, family members, or partners how often they think about the Roman Empire. The responses have revealed that many men think about it quite frequently, and this trend has been traced back to a scene in Suits.

In the scene that has caught the attention of TikTok users, Markle’s character Rachel Zane asks Mike Ross, played Patrick J. Adams, what he’s listening to on his headphones. His response, “Uh, audiobook, ‘Fall of the Roman Empire’,” has been interpreted many as the original source of inspiration for the trend.

The TikTok videos featuring this trend have gained significant traction, with users sharing their own experiences and reactions. The trend has sparked amusement and has generated a wave of videos discussing the Roman Empire and its influence on popular culture.

In addition to the Suits connection, another clip featuring Russell Brand has resurfaced. In the clip from 2018, Brand claims to have “planted one” on Meghan Markle during the filming of a movie they worked on together, Get Him To The Greek. Brand explains that he didn’t know who Markle was at the time because she wasn’t yet married to Prince Harry, so he wasn’t paying attention to her. The revelation has added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing fascination with Markle and her pre-royalty life.

It’s important to note that these TikTok trends and clips from interviews should be taken with a grain of salt, as they are part of the ever-evolving social media landscape. Nonetheless, they do provide insight into the interests and curiosities of TikTok users and add to the ongoing conversations surrounding popular culture.

