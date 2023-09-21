The Impact of TikTok’s BookTok on the Publishing Industry

TikTok, with over 1 billion regular users, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the publishing world. One of the key ways it has made an impact is through its BookTok community, where users discuss and comment on books. This community has become one of the largest on the app, with book-related videos being viewed over 179 billion times. By adding popular hashtags like #reading, #books, and #literature, views on book-related content soar to over 240 billion.

While TikTok’s influence on book sales is still relatively small, with video platforms accounting for only 3% of sales in Britain in 2022, it is steadily growing. The app’s largest group of book buyers, women aged 54 and younger, are particularly likely to use TikTok and be influenced its recommendations. These recommendations have the power to create new literary stars and bring attention to older, overlooked titles.

BookTok can be seen as a modern-day book club, where everyday users share their thoughts and emotions about books in a glorified and emotive manner. The app’s visual nature has a particular impact on physical book sales, as users showcase their annotated copies and visually appealing bookshelves. This has led to an increased interest in print books, with 80% of those aged 14-25 in Britain preferring physical copies.

Authors and publishers are still figuring out how to navigate the TikTok landscape. While some popular authors do not have TikTok accounts, some publishers are proactive in leveraging the platform’s momentum. Publishers are scouting for gushing videos about forthcoming books and acquiring rights in other territories based on TikTok’s influence.

However, TikTok’s impact on the publishing industry doesn’t stop there. ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, is reportedly planning to launch its own book publishing arm. This poses an interesting development, as a Chinese company owning a platform that facilitates recommendations and free expression could have far-reaching consequences for the publishing world.

In a world where attention spans are shorter than ever, TikTok’s BookTok community has become a powerful player in shaping readers’ tastes and driving book sales. The influence of this social media platform on the publishing industry is undeniable, and publishers must now adapt to keep up with the changing landscape.

