Amidst the political landscape of the 2024 election, a new player has emerged: TikTok. Previously known for its viral dance videos and comedic skits, the popular social media platform has now become a significant factor in shaping public opinion and influencing voter sentiment. We are witnessing the birth of America’s first “TikTok election.”

TikTok’s impact on the economy cannot be overlooked. Like a skewed funhouse mirror, the platform creates a distorted narrative that spreads vibes of economic gloom and doom, even when the data suggests otherwise. The constant exposure to videos, where individuals express their frustrations about the state of the economy, normalizes these grievances and socializes them across the digital landscape. It instills a sense of negativity in viewers, impacting their perception of President Joe Biden’s job performance, despite his commendable economic achievements.

What sets TikTok apart from previous disruptive technologies is that it puts the power directly into the hands of voters. Unlike radio, television, or social media channels controlled candidates or news outlets, TikTok is controlled its users—the voice of the people. With a growing number of Americans, particularly those under 30, relying on TikTok for political news, it is reshaping traditional constituencies and making young voters up for grabs.

But the rise of TikTok presents inherent challenges. It functions on an algorithm designed its Chinese founder, serving videos that capture and amplify emotional reactions. In an era where facts and data are essential, this algorithm-driven platform can create an echo chamber effect, where emotions trample over truth. The 2024 election has the potential to turn into a free-for-all, where data and rationality are overshadowed the stampede of socialized emotions.

To gain a deeper understanding of the upcoming elections and why Biden is facing challenges in the polls, it is necessary to spend more time on TikTok. This platform has disrupted traditional political media, and its influence will undoubtedly shape the direction of American politics in the years to come. It is a manifestation of the ever-evolving relationship between technology, social media, and democracy. The TikTok election has arrived, and we must pay attention to the power it holds in shaping our future.