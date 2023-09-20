Social Media Platform TikTok Flooded with Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Scams

A new report reveals that social media platform TikTok is facing an influx of crypto scams featuring Elon Musk. Scammers are taking advantage of Musk’s fame, success, and involvement in the cryptocurrency space to trick users into parting with their money.

According to the report Bleeping Computer, TikTok is flooded with videos showing Elon Musk discussing lucrative cryptocurrency investment opportunities. These videos overlay AI-generated audio that mimics Musk’s voice, with the original audio either heavily edited or removed entirely. The scammers hope that users will not pay close attention to the authenticity of these videos.

Similar scams have also been observed on Facebook, Instagram, mobile games, and online casino apps. The goal of these scams is to direct users to fake crypto websites, prompting them to sign up and enter promotional codes featured in the videos. The websites then claim that the users will receive significant amounts of cryptocurrency, but they demand a small “activation” fee in order to withdraw the funds. In one case investigated Bleeping Computer, the fee amounted to $132.

Additionally, these scams may attempt to collect victims’ Know Your Customer (KYC) information, which is used for verification purposes when setting up an account. Such information can potentially be exploited scammers for fraudulent activities.

To avoid falling victim to these crypto scams, it is advised to be skeptical of any companies or products claiming endorsement from high-profile individuals like Elon Musk. Never send money to unknown sources, especially when a promise of a larger amount being returned is made. It is important to remember that most crypto giveaways are scams, so it is best to avoid engaging with organizations or individuals offering something for free.

Overall, users should exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating the crypto space on social media platforms to protect themselves from falling prey to these scams.

