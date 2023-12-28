iPhone Users Concerned About TikTok’s Request for Passcodes

A growing number of iPhone users in the US are expressing worries about the popular Chinese short-form video app TikTok. Several users on Reddit have voiced their concerns regarding TikTok’s recent request for users to enter their iPhone passcodes before being able to use the app. This development has raised alarm bells, considering TikTok’s previous allegations of stealing personal data from iPhone users. In fact, a report in August revealed that the app’s in-app keyboard on iOS had the ability to access users’ personal data.

While TikTok has not provided an explanation for this new behavior in its iOS app, experts speculate that a software bug might be the cause behind the passcode requests. Interestingly, one Reddit user shared that after installing version 32.5.0 of the app for iOS, the constant requests for passcodes ceased. However, numerous other TikTok users have reported that the app continues to demand their passcodes even after updating to the latest version.

This situation has led to a sense of fear among users, with many deciding to change passwords on important apps, including banking and financial applications. Some users have even resorted to deleting the TikTok app altogether, unaware that doing so could result in the loss of all their saved videos if they choose to reinstall it. Fortunately, Reddit users have suggested a temporary workaround: tapping the cancel button instead of entering the passcode. This allows users to continue using TikTok without compromising their phone’s security.

To address this issue, it is recommended that affected users attempt to update the app to version 32.5.0. If this fails to resolve the problem, deleting the app and reinstalling it from the App Store may help. If all else fails, contacting ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, should be the next course of action.

In a time where data privacy is of utmost importance, it is crucial for app developers to take their users’ concerns seriously. TikTok must provide transparency and reassurance to its users, assuring them that their personal information is safe and secure.