Social Media Platforms and the Challenge of Protecting Teens

Dr. Marc Siegel emphasizes the dangers of social media platforms, particularly for teenagers, in his recent article. He agrees that platforms like TikTok can be harmful, leading to increased rates of anxiety and unhappiness among young people. However, he argues that banning these platforms is not a realistic solution, as it would be ineffective and similar to the failed prohibition of alcohol in the past.

Instead, Dr. Siegel suggests a different approach to managing social media platforms. He references a meaningful advisory U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, which highlights the addictive nature of social media and its negative impact on body image. According to the Surgeon General, technologies should be held accountable for their practices.

However, Dr. Siegel acknowledges that relying on social media technology to solve the problem is unlikely to be successful. He believes that the solution lies with families and communities. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports this viewpoint, stating that children belong to families, not the state.

Dr. Siegel proposes implementing measures similar to Apple’s Driving Focus control, which limits distractions while driving. He suggests extending this strategy to schools, after-school activities, and family time. Parents should set proper examples limiting their own social media use and engaging in face-to-face interactions with their teens.

Teenagers are particularly vulnerable to the influence of social media due to their ongoing development and susceptibility to external pressures. The isolation caused the pandemic has only exacerbated this issue, leading to an expansion of social media usage.

In conclusion, Dr. Siegel urges a reevaluation of our approach to social media. Banning these platforms is not the answer, but rather a shift towards prioritizing real-life interactions and protecting teenagers from the harmful effects of excessive social media usage.

Sources:

– Dr. Marc Siegel, USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors

– U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy