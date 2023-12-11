TikTok Acquires Majority Stake in GoTo’s Tokopedia Business

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has officially confirmed its partnership with GoTo Group to acquire a majority stake in GoTo’s Tokopedia business. The deal, valued at approximately USD 840 million, will see TikTok gaining a 75.01% ownership of Tokopedia.

Under the agreement, TikTok Shop’s online shopping features will be merged with Tokopedia’s existing entity in Indonesia. This move is aimed at providing a more comprehensive service to Indonesian consumers and businesses. TikTok has also committed to investing over USD 1.5 billion in the expanded entity, ensuring the future growth and funding of the business.

The collaboration between TikTok, Tokopedia, and GoTo is expected to transform Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and create millions of new job opportunities over the next five years. With the majority of merchants served the combined entity being micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), joint initiatives will be undertaken to support and promote these local businesses. This includes showcasing local products on TikTok and Tokopedia, enhancing the capacity of MSMEs through holistic programs, providing marketing assistance for online product sales, promoting local brands internationally, nurturing local tech talent through technology centers, and maintaining a marketplace that encourages fair competition.

The completion of this transaction is particularly positive for the struggling GoTo Group, which has sought to strengthen its financial and strategic position. The company reported a significant increase in its net loss in 2022 and faced pressure from investors, leading to a change in leadership. Meanwhile, for TikTok, this partnership allows the platform to restart its e-commerce operations in Indonesia and stay on track with its global expansion plans.

By joining forces, TikTok and Tokopedia aim to enhance operational efficiency in various areas such as shopping, logistics, and payments. This will help them compete with major rival Shopee in becoming the leading e-commerce platform in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The partnership is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, and a pilot period will be conducted in consultation with relevant regulators. The enlarged entity’s first campaign, “Beli Lokal,” will commence on December 12, aligning with Indonesia’s National Online Shopping Day. This initiative aims to support local MSMEs and promote Indonesian products.

Goldman Sachs is serving as the financial advisor to GoTo in this transaction, assisting them in navigating this significant partnership.