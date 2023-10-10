TikTok Introduces Direct Post Feature for Third-Party Platforms

TikTok has announced a new feature called Direct Post, which allows creators to post videos directly from third-party platforms. The feature, which is available through TikTok’s new content posting API, integrates with popular platforms including Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Express, Twitch, and CapCut. In order to gain access to posting, users will need to link their TikTok account to the third-party platform and go through a verification process.

With Direct Post, creators will have the ability to specify post settings within the third-party app, such as visibility and caption preferences, instead of having to do it separately within TikTok. This streamlines the process and saves time for creators, who will no longer need to individually upload content and then post it from TikTok. Furthermore, for those using social media management tools, Direct Post offers the option to schedule longform videos for future posting.

In addition to video content, TikTok plans to expand the Direct Post functionality to include the ability to post photos. This will provide further convenience for creators and publishers who want to share their visual content seamlessly across multiple platforms.

By introducing the Direct Post feature, TikTok aims to enhance the editing and posting experience for creators, making it more efficient and user-friendly. This will enable them to focus on their creative process and reach a wider audience while maintaining a consistent presence across different platforms.

Sources:

– API: An application programming interface (API) is a set of rules and protocols that allows different software applications to communicate with each other.

– Adobe Premiere Pro: A video editing software developed Adobe Systems.

– Twitch: A live streaming platform primarily focused on video game streaming.

– CapCut: A video editing app developed TikTok.

– The Verge: A technology news and media network.