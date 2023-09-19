TikTok Introduces AI Labeling Feature for Creator Content

TikTok has announced a new feature that allows creators to label content that was made using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The feature aims to enhance transparency and inform viewers when videos and photos have been created using AI software.

Previously, TikTok’s user guidelines already required creators to disclose the use of AI tools for content creation. However, with the new labeling feature, creators will be prompted to turn on the AI label, which will appear below their username in the corner of videos. This label serves as a clear indication that AI tools were involved in the content creation process.

The introduction of this feature is part of TikTok’s effort to ensure transparency and user trust. Failure to disclose the use of AI tools may result in the removal of the content. Additionally, the company will begin testing a way to automatically label content as AI-generated.

AI-generated content has gained significant popularity on TikTok, both from users and the company itself. The platform has seen viral content created using AI voice cloning software, such as fake Drake songs and clips of fake Taylor Swift giving pep talks. Furthermore, TikTok has released various AI-powered effects, like the Bold Glamour face filter.

In an effort to provide more transparency, TikTok will rename effects that utilize AI tools to include “AI” in their names. Effects creators will also be required to follow suit and rename their effects accordingly.

This new feature signals TikTok’s commitment to ensuring transparency and allowing users to make informed decisions when engaging with AI-generated content on the platform.

