2024 Culinary Forecast: Embracing Social Media Trends in the Restaurant Industry

The National Restaurant Association’s 2024 Culinary Forecast has revealed a fascinating trend that is reshaping restaurant menus – the influence of social media. In today’s world, where we swipe, like, and crave, the boundaries between home cooking and restaurant dishes are becoming increasingly blurred. One of the top ten hottest trends identified culinary professionals nationwide is incorporating social media into the restaurant experience.

Social media platforms like TikTok have become breeding grounds for viral food sensations. As mouthwatering restaurant dishes go viral on these platforms, they are seamlessly making their way onto menus and limited-time offers. Consumers are no longer just satisfied with browsing through static restaurant menus; they want to be part of the culinary experience shared on social media.

Amidst the broader menu trends predicted for 2024, one trend stands out: world stage soups and stews. These flavorful and comforting dishes are capturing consumers’ attention and exploring new ingredients. They provide an economical way for restaurants to diversify their menus while introducing healthier options.

The National Restaurant Association survey also uncovered a range of other culinary trends for 2024. From global chicken wings to the incorporation of social media trends like TikTok, the industry is embracing new flavors and influences. Grilled and cooked cheeses are gaining popularity, offering a melty and indulgent experience. Wagyu beef, stuffed vegetables, regional menus, streamlined menus, and hot honey breakfast sandwiches are also on the rise.

Hudson Riehle, the senior vice president of Research for the Association, explains that this year’s culinary trends are driven a desire for comfort, community, and curiosity. The influence of social media is evident in the diversification of regional cuisines like Nashville Hot, which is spreading across local menus worldwide.

As consumers become more sophisticated in their preferences, natural flavors are taking center stage in alcohol drinks, including botanicals such as spices and herbs. Low-alcohol spirits and drinks with perceived health and energy benefits are leading the way for non-alcoholic offerings.

The culinary professionals surveyed the National Restaurant Association represent a diverse range of voices shaping the future of the restaurant industry. Their insights provide valuable guidance for restaurant owners and operators looking to stay ahead of the latest trends and meet the evolving demands of their customers.

