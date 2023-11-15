National Restaurant Association Predicts Exciting Food Trends for 2024

In a world where social media impacts nearly every aspect of our lives, it comes as no surprise that it is also leaving a mark on the culinary industry. The National Restaurant Association’s 2024 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast reveals that incorporating social media into restaurant menus is one of the top ten hottest trends to watch out for in the upcoming year.

While the line between restaurant dishes and home cooking continues to blur, social media platforms like TikTok have become catalysts for viral food sensations. What starts as a popular social “food fad” can quickly transition into a menu item or a limited-time offer.

The survey, which involved 1,500 culinary professionals from across the nation, highlights the broader trends we can expect in 2024. Among them, the rising popularity of world soups and stews has caught the attention of consumers and restaurant operators alike. These dishes serve as a safe introduction to new ingredients, a cost-effective way to diversify a menu, and an opportunity to incorporate healthier options.

In addition to world soups and stews, the survey also reveals various other trends and menu items that will make their mark in 2024. Some notable trends include global chicken wings, international BBQ, grilled/cooked cheeses, Wagyu beef, stuffed vegetables, regional menus, streamlined menus, and hot honey breakfast sandwiches. These trends reflect the consumer craving for comfort, community, and curiosity, driven the influence of social media.

The upcoming year will also witness a shift in alcohol and non-alcohol offerings. Natural flavors, such as botanicals, spices, and herbs, will take center stage in alcoholic beverages, while drinks with perceived health and energy benefits will dominate the non-alcoholic sector.

As we immerse ourselves in 2024, it’s evident that social media’s impact on the culinary world will continue to grow. With these exciting trends to look forward to, both food enthusiasts and the restaurant industry are in for a treat.

