TikTok and Instagram Reign Supreme as Most Downloaded Apps in September

In September, TikTok continued its reign as the most downloaded app globally, with a staggering 50 million new downloads. Despite a slight dip from August, TikTok’s unwavering popularity remains evident. Following closely behind TikTok are the social media giants owned Meta Platforms Inc., including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Although their rankings remained consistent with the previous month, overall downloads for Meta’s apps declined.

A noteworthy contender in September’s rankings was Pavel Durov’s Telegram, which secured a spot in the top five downloaded apps. However, Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) and its competitor, Threads, failed to secure a place on the list, signaling a downward trend for the platform. Threads, in particular, “still managed to make it into millions of devices, but not enough, and the trend is sloping down.”

Musk’s social media platform, X, was not mentioned at all in the rankings. Recent reports have indicated a significant decline in app downloads for X, with an 18% drop compared to last year. Since its public debut in 2013, X has experienced a steep drop in interest, attracting only 10 million users between August and September. This decline represents one of the lowest points for the platform.

The concerns raised tech influencers, such as Michael Fisher and Matt Navarra, indicate growing dissatisfaction with Musk and X. Users are considering leaving the platform due to the billionaire’s tendency to introduce random changes and bring chaos to the platform.

As TikTok and Instagram continue to dominate the app download charts, the decline of X serves as a cautionary tale for platforms that fail to adapt to users’ evolving preferences. It remains to be seen how X will address these challenges and regain its lost momentum.

