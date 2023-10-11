TikTok and Instagram Target News Site Reporting on Palestine and Israel Conflict

Social media platforms TikTok and Instagram have taken action against a news site dedicated to providing coverage on Palestine and Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the region. Mondoweiss, a news outlet reporting on the conflict, had its Instagram account suspended and its TikTok account temporarily taken down. Other Instagram users who posted about Palestine also reported restrictions on their accounts. Hashtags related to Hamas and its attack on Israel are being hidden from search on Instagram and Facebook. This comes at a time when information from Gaza is increasingly difficult to access due to Israel’s restrictions on media coverage and the total siege on the region’s residents.

The corporate suppression of Palestinian social media users during periods of Israeli-Palestinian violence is not uncommon. In the past, Instagram has temporarily censored posts related to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Critics argue that social media platforms like Meta (Instagram’s parent company) disproportionately target Palestinian users and alternative news media that report on Israel’s occupation. These instances of censorship become more frequent during times of increased violence and international attention on Palestine.

Mondoweiss correspondent Leila Warah had her Instagram account suspended twice, with the first suspension occurring after Israeli soldiers shared her account on Facebook and encouraged others to submit fraudulent reports. Mondoweiss’s TikTok account was also permanently banned but was later reinstated after the news outlet publicized the ban. However, Mondoweiss’s viral TikTok video about the eruption of violence cannot be viewed in certain regions, including the West Bank. Palestinian content creators on Instagram also reported being blocked from livestreaming and having their content removed.

Meta’s rules prohibit glorifying violence, but there is a distinction between discussing Hamas and reporting on the group in a news context. Meta’s content moderation policies have faced criticism for adversely affecting Palestinian users’ freedom of expression, assembly, and political participation. An external audit found that Meta’s rulebook had a human rights impact on Palestinian users, hindering their ability to share information and insights about their experiences.

As social media platforms continue to play a significant role in disseminating information during conflicts, the issue of content moderation becomes increasingly important. Ensuring a fair and unbiased approach to content moderation is crucial to avoid silencing certain perspectives and perpetuating misinformation.

