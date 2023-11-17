A Shift in Social Media News Consumption: TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch on the Rise, Facebook and X Declining

A recent study conducted the Pew Research Center revealed a notable shift in the platforms Americans are turning to for news. While social media has become an increasingly popular source of news for many, the study found that traditional platforms like Facebook and X are experiencing a decline in usage, while emerging platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch are gaining traction.

According to the study, approximately half of all U.S. adults use some form of social media for news. Of these individuals, 19% seek updates on their feeds “often,” and 31% use them “sometimes”. These numbers remained relatively unchanged from the previous year, with a slight increase in those who use social media for news “often” and a slight decrease in those who use it “sometimes.”

Surprisingly, the study found that TikTok has seen a significant increase in its adoption as a news source. In 2022, approximately 14% of all U.S. adults reported using the Chinese-owned short video platform for news, up from 10% the previous year and a mere 3% in 2020. Among adults aged 18 to 29, TikTok has become the primary source of news for many.

Instagram has also experienced a rise in news consumption, with about 34% of regular users using the platform to stay informed. This represents an increase from 29% the previous year and 28% in 2020. Similarly, Twitch, a popular platform for livestreaming and gaming, has seen an increase in news-seeking behavior, with 17% of users turning to the platform for news compared to 12% the previous year.

In contrast, Facebook and X, which were once dominant platforms for news consumption, have experienced declines. The percentage of Facebook users seeking news on the platform dropped from 44% in 2022 to 43%, and X saw a decline from 59% in 2020 to 52%. This may be attributed to the decline of trust in these platforms and the emergence of alternative sources that offer different perspectives and formats.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it is important to critically evaluate the sources of news we consume and to explore new platforms that offer diverse voices and perspectives. The rise of TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch as news sources reflects the changing preferences and habits of news consumers in the digital age.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Pew Research Center?

The Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan research organization that conducts surveys and studies on a wide range of topics, including social media usage, news consumption, and public opinion.

2. Why are Facebook and X experiencing a decline in news consumption?

There could be several factors contributing to the decline in news consumption on Facebook and X. These platforms have faced criticism for their handling of misinformation and privacy concerns, leading users to seek alternative sources for news. Additionally, the rise of newer platforms that offer different formats, such as TikTok and Twitch, may be attracting users who are looking for a more engaging and diverse news experience.

3. Why are TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch gaining popularity as news sources?

TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch offer unique formats and content that resonate with younger audiences. These platforms provide quick and easily digestible news updates through short videos and livestreams, making them appealing to those who prefer more interactive and visual forms of news consumption. Additionally, the presence of news outlets on these platforms increases their credibility and attracts a wider audience.

4. How should we critically evaluate news sources on social media?

When consuming news on social media, it is important to be aware of potential biases and consider multiple sources before forming an opinion. Fact-checking and verifying information from reputable sources can help ensure the accuracy and reliability of the news. Additionally, being mindful of the algorithms that shape our news feeds and diversifying our sources can provide a more balanced perspective on current events.