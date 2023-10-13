TikTok and Disney Partner for a First-of-its-Kind Content Hub

TikTok has formed a partnership with Disney to create a unique content hub called “Disney100” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Disney. The content hub will be available on the TikTok app in 24 markets for a limited period of four weeks. It will feature over 48 Disney TikTok handles, including popular brands like Pixar, National Geographic, ESPN, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Users of TikTok will have the opportunity to watch specially made videos, create clips with Disney music and effects, play trivia games, and collect “Character Cards” to win unique profile frames. TikTok will curate a Disney100 playlist, including some of the most popular hits from Disney’s catalog.

As part of this partnership, Disney will become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher in the US, allowing advertisers to place ads alongside Disney content on users’ For You feeds.

This collaboration comes at a time when TikTok is facing regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits from various states. The platform has been criticized for its handling of user data and concerns about the storage of data in China. However, TikTok has continued to move forward with new partnerships and deals despite these challenges.

In addition to the partnership with Disney, TikTok has recently entered into a comprehensive agreement with Warner Music Group and launched an AI-powered music-creation app.

TikTok and Disney’s partnership aims to provide an engaging and entertaining experience for TikTok users while celebrating the legacy of Disney’s iconic content.

