Understanding the Potential Dangers of Topical Steroid Creams

Skin influencers on TikTok have recently shed light on a concerning issue affecting black women in some Afro hair and beauty supply stores. It is alleged that these stores are illegally selling topical steroid creams, which should only be obtained through a prescription and used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Topical steroid creams are commonly prescribed doctors to address a variety of skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. However, when these creams are used incorrectly or without proper medical supervision, they can have detrimental effects on the skin.

Pharmacist and skincare educator Angela Mavalla has used her TikTok platform to warn people about the risks associated with purchasing topical steroid creams from unauthorized sources. She emphasizes that these creams can cause dependence and flare-ups once they are discontinued, leading to worsened symptoms and difficulties in managing skin conditions.

Mavalla’s content quickly gained traction as individuals shared their own experiences of how these creams had damaged their skin. Disturbing testimonies ranged from accidental skin bleaching and hyperpigmentation to topical steroid withdrawal and addiction, all of which negatively impacted individuals’ self-esteem and self-image.

It is crucial for individuals to understand the proper use of topical steroid creams and seek appropriate guidance from healthcare professionals. Dr. Unnati Desai, a national GP lead and dermatology expert, explains that these creams work suppressing the skin’s immune system and reducing inflammation. They are effective in treating various inflammatory skin conditions but require diagnosis and dosage instructions from a doctor or dermatologist.

Using topical steroid creams without medical supervision can result in adverse side effects, including skin thinning, stretch marks, increased hair growth, and enlarged blood vessels in the skin. Furthermore, applying steroid creams when an underlying infection is present may worsen the infection, while using them on the face can lead to chronic skin conditions.

To ensure safety, individuals should only use topical steroid creams as prescribed and follow their physician’s instructions regarding the frequency and amount of cream to apply. It is also essential to care for the skin using gentle cleansers and moisturizers, particularly for those with chronic inflammatory skin conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are topical steroid creams used for?

Topical steroid creams are prescribed doctors to treat various inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

Why do people experience topical steroid withdrawal?

When topical steroid creams are used incorrectly or discontinued suddenly, it can lead to a condition known as topical steroid withdrawal. This can result in a flare-up of the skin condition, which may be worse than the original presentation.

What damage can topical steroid creams do to the skin?

Long-term use of potent topical steroid creams can cause thinning of the skin, stretch marks, increased hair growth, enlarged blood vessels in the skin, and bruising. Additionally, using steroid creams on infected skin can worsen the infection, and using them on the face can lead to other chronic skin conditions.

How can individuals ensure they are using topical steroid creams safely?

It is essential to use topical steroid creams under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional. Patients should follow their doctor’s instructions regarding the amount and frequency of application. Additionally, practicing good skincare habits, such as using gentle cleansers and moisturizers, can help maintain skin health.