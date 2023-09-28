TikTok Fails to Curb Promotion and Sale of Dangerous Steroid-like Drugs, Report Says

A new report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that TikTok is not effectively addressing the promotion and sale of dangerous steroid-like drugs targeted at minors bodybuilding influencers. The report states that TikTok is failing to enforce its own rules and must take urgent action.

The CCDH researchers examined hashtags promoting the use of “steroid-like drugs,” including anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), peptides, and Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs). These drugs are all prohibited, and selling AAS without a prescription is illegal in the US. TikTok’s safety guidelines also prohibit the promotion and sale of regulated substances.

The report, titled “TikTok’s Toxic Trade,” found that videos with these drug-related hashtags were viewed up to 587 million times US users in the last three years, with up to 420 million views from users under 24 years old. However, due to a lack of data provided TikTok on underage viewership, the exact exposure of younger teens to this content remains unknown.

Many of these videos downplay the risks of steroid-like drugs and provide advice specifically aimed at teens. Some offer suggestions on how to hide drug usage from parents. The report identified 35 influencers who profit from the sale of these drugs through partnerships with manufacturers, with these accounts alone amassing nearly 1.8 million followers.

The drugs being promoted have known dangerous side effects, including an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, sexual dysfunction, and testicular shrinkage. Despite these risks, many TikTok influencers make unsubstantiated claims about the drugs’ benefits, enticing young users with discount codes and links to purchase them.

The CCDH calls on TikTok to enforce its own rules removing content that promotes these drugs, penalizing repeated violators, and addressing the links in user bios offering discount codes. They also urge greater transparency regarding the number of underage users who view this content.

A TikTok spokesperson disputed the report’s findings, stating that positive content related to steroids is not necessarily promoting their usage. However, they affirmed that any content instructing, selling, or depicting the use of SARMs violates TikTok’s Community Guidelines and will be removed.

Sources: Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), The Daily Beast

Definitions:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH): An organization that seeks to disrupt the spread of hate and misinformation online.

– Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids (AAS): Synthetic substances similar to the male hormone testosterone. They are used illegally to enhance muscle growth and improve physical performance.

– Peptides: Chains of amino acids that act as hormones or signaling molecules in the body.

– Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs): Drugs that mimic the effects of testosterone in specific tissues, used for muscle growth and performance enhancement. They are not approved for human use.

Sources:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH): “TikTok’s Toxic Trade” report

– The Daily Beast: Article on CCDH report