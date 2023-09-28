TikTok Marketing Channel for Steroids: A Report Highlights Influencers Disregarding Risks

According to a report released the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), TikTok has emerged as a significant marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and other bodybuilding drugs. The study reveals that popular videos on the platform, encouraging the use of these products for aesthetic or athletic gain, are being posted influential users who downplay the associated risks.

The report points out that these influencers deliberately target young men, promoting these drugs creating a desire to look like their favorite superheroes or athletes. The CCDH study indicates that videos under specific hashtags, promoting “steroid-like drugs,” have accumulated over 587 million views in the United States over the past three years. Notably, 72% of these views come from users aged 18 to 24.

The report also highlights that dozens of influencers have endorsed websites that directly sell these drugs or participate in affiliate marketing schemes to benefit from sales. While TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe criticized the report, asserting that positive content discussing the recovery and side effects of steroids is not distinguished from harmful videos, researchers argue that it is impossible to assess the intent behind such content based on the available data.

Interestingly, TikTok’s publicly available Creative Center tool provided the information for the report. Nevertheless, researchers were unable to analyze the extent to which users under 18 encountered this content due to the absence of specific age-related data. CCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed has requested that TikTok provide this information for further evaluation.

The study indicates that TikTok’s fitness community, similar to Instagram, includes users who discuss exercise and steroid usage. Various videos speculate on whether users are “natty or not,” determining whether their physique is natural or enhanced steroids.

Furthermore, the report focuses on three classes of drugs: anabolic-androgenic steroids, peptides simulating the release of human growth hormones, and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). These substances pose health risks and are prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Code. Anabolic steroids are also illegal without a prescription in the United States, and peptides and SARMs lack FDA approval for over-the-counter use.

In light of these findings, the CCDH calls for lawmakers to investigate online sites that sell these substances and for TikTok to strengthen its enforcement of content promoting recreational drug use. TikTok has confirmed that it will remove content related to SARMs when detected.

