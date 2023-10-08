New Trend on TikTok: Playing NPCs

In the ever-expanding realm of social media trends, a new phenomenon has emerged on TikTok where people are imitating non-player characters (NPCs) from video games. NPCs are background characters with limited actions and repetitive lines, existing solely to provide context for the main player. On TikTok, a growing number of individuals have taken it upon themselves to become these video game automatons.

One such creator is @loczniki, known as Nicki Loczek, who has been acting like a video game character on TikTok for two years now. Her videos consistently garner millions of views, highlighting the bizarre allure of this trend. More recently, NPC content has surged in popularity, with creators like @pinkydollreal live-streaming as NPCs. These creators recite scripted lines and perform reactions in response to “gifts” purchased their fans, which appear on screen as emojis.

The appeal for fans to give these creators gifts is clear – it’s relatively low-cost entertainment. However, for creators with substantial followings, the profits can be surprisingly substantial, especially when streams stretch on for hours. Some creators have reported making significant amounts of money from live-streaming as NPCs.

So, why do people watch NPCs on TikTok? For some, like Nicki Loczek, it’s about creating humorously absurd videos of themselves pretending to be video game characters in public. Others are captivated the sheer absurdity of witnessing people reduce themselves to NPCs, reciting lines and performing actions as if trapped in a digital loop.

What’s intriguing about these TikTok NPCs is how they fulfill certain audience expectations. Despite not being authentic people, they exhibit consistency in their actions, have a clear authorial voice, and even maintain a brand identity. In essence, they do precisely what we anticipate they will do, and their reactions are both expected and delivered at the precise times we ask for them.

This trend falls into the broader category of creators turning their bodies into marketplaces of intimacy. NPC live-streamers meticulously plan their reactions to the “gifts” they receive during their streams, with more significant gifts resulting in more exaggerated responses.

Overall, this new trend of playing NPCs on TikTok offers a unique form of entertainment that captivates audiences with its absurdity and consistency. Whether you find it amusing or puzzling, it’s clear that there is an audience for this type of content on social media.

