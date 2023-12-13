Tourette Syndrome Advocate Gains TikTok Fame While Educating Millions

Baylen Dupree, a 21-year-old diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2018, has become a prominent advocate for the disorder while amassing over 9 million followers on TikTok. Through her videos, she aims to educate people about the realities of living with Tourette syndrome and dispel misconceptions surrounding the condition.

Dupree emphasizes that Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized involuntary muscle tics and vocalizations. Contrary to popular belief, the stereotype of individuals with Tourette’s constantly swearing only applies to 10% of people with the condition. Dupree’s own tics, both motor and vocal, can be influenced the images or sounds she encounters in movies, TV shows, and social media.

As her TikTok following has grown, Dupree has encountered a diverse range of reactions. Many people express curiosity and a desire to learn more about Tourette’s, leading her to receive numerous direct messages from parents, teachers, and individuals who have been diagnosed with the disorder themselves. However, she has also faced scrutiny and skepticism from individuals who question the authenticity of her condition. Dupree has even been subjected to cruel and hateful comments, with some wishing harm upon her and her family.

Despite these challenges, Dupree has found solace and relief in her passion for fitness. She describes the gym as a “safe place” where her tics subside, allowing her to channel her energy and maintain focus. For Dupree, exercise has become an important aspect of her journey with Tourette syndrome, helping her cope with the daily challenges it presents.

Through her TikTok platform, Baylen Dupree continues to provide valuable insights into the realities of living with Tourette syndrome. Her advocacy work has not only brought awareness to the disorder but also fostered a supportive community for individuals facing similar challenges.