New Title: Influencer Faces Legal Battle with Plastic Surgery Center Over Negative Review

Summary: A plastic surgery and laser treatment center in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is taking legal action against an influencer for libel and slander following her TikTok video critique of the business. The influencer, Tina Kim, expressed dissatisfaction with the customer service at WAVE Plastic Surgery and urged viewers to avoid the establishment. The center has filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Despite claiming to provide exceptional outpatient surgery and state-of-the-art technology, WAVE has seen a decline in new customer sign-ups since the video was posted. The lawsuit alleges that Kim intentionally made false statements with malicious intent to harm the center’s business.

According to the lawsuit, WAVE is known for providing a luxurious environment for patients seeking outstanding outpatient surgery. The center boasts industry-leading doctors specializing in both surgical and non-surgical procedures. With multiple offices across California, including Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Arcadia, Rowland Heights, and San Francisco, WAVE aims to offer cutting-edge technology and services in aesthetic and anti-aging plastic surgery.

The video posted Kim on November 7 through her public TikTok account, @kdramalogic, allegedly resulted in a significant drop in new customer sign-ups for WAVE Plastic Surgery.

As the legal battle unfolds, WAVE Plastic Surgery continues to emphasize its commitment to providing exceptional services and state-of-the-art technology. This case serves as a reminder of the impact that social media influencers can have on businesses and the potential legal consequences of negative reviews.