New Title: The Untold World of Private Security Contracting: The Rise of TikTok Recruiting

After the rise of TikTok, a popular social media platform known for its informal short video clips, a 26-year-old U.S. Army infantry veteran, Thomas Latham, has taken an unconventional approach to recruit veterans for private security jobs in Israel. While his TikTok feed mainly showcases his life as a military contractor, Latham goes beyond just posting content and actively helps veterans find work after their military service. By sharing job listings and providing insight into the secretive world of national security contracting, Latham offers a rare glimpse into this industry.

Latham’s use of TikTok as a recruitment tool highlights a new trend in the private security contracting sector, aiming to appeal to a younger pool of potential candidates. These videos attract a significant number of younger users, offering them an engaging platform to explore different industries, including private security contracting. Experts suggest that companies like Triple Canopy, for whom Latham previously worked as a recruiter, are leveraging TikTok’s popularity to reach younger recruits.

The article also discusses the controversies surrounding private security contracting, particularly during the Iraq War. The U.S. government’s decision to outsource essential functions to private firms created a windfall for the industry. Well-known firms like Blackwater gained notoriety for their actions, which led to discussions about contractor accountability. Despite the controversies, the field provided lucrative employment opportunities for veterans, with Marine veterans making up to $200,000 a year during the security contractor boom.

Latham’s transparency and commitment to helping fellow veterans find jobs in familiar industries make him a standout figure within the private security contracting world. As the world becomes more interconnected through social media, platforms like TikTok present new opportunities for recruiters in various sectors, including national security contracting. With Latham’s pioneering efforts, the industry may witness a shift toward more innovative recruitment strategies in the future.