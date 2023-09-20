The Big E 2023: TikTok Influencer Shares Food Adventures at New England’s Largest Fair

Massachusetts native and TikTok beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira recently delighted her followers with a video showcasing her trip to The Big E, New England’s largest fair. Joined her husband, Cody Hawken, Nogueira took her audience through a culinary journey, sampling various food items and sharing her thoughts.

The couple began their adventure trying a delicious cream soda at the Connecticut building, which Nogueira described as the best she had ever tasted. Moving on, they purchased hand-rolled cigars from the Connecticut Valley Tobacconist booth, known for offering some of the finest cigar tobaccos in the world.

Continuing along the Avenue of States, Nogueira and Hawken made their way to the Maine building, where Hawken indulged in a piece of smoked salmon on a stick, recognized as the healthiest food at The Big E. Nogueira, on the other hand, opted for a whoopie pie and a fresh apple pie square, although she found the latter to be cold and dry.

Their food adventure also included a Giant Turkey Leg from Pork Palace and a corndog from Giant Corn Dog Factory. They savored fresh-squeezed lemonade and curly fries from Wild Bill’s Curly Fries, with Nogueira praising the crispy fries topped with cheese as an “absolute highlight.”

As the day came to a close, Nogueira couldn’t resist visiting the iconic Big E Cream Puffs, although she mistakenly referred to them as “cream pies.” On her way out, she also picked up eclairs and a bucket of hot chocolate chip cookies from Stella’s Milk & Cookies.

Nogueira is known for her Boston accent on TikTok, and while she has faced criticism in the past, her visit to The Big E seemed to generate positive responses from her followers. When asked if she gets stopped for autographs or pictures at events like this, she responded enthusiastically, saying “Yessss, every five minutes.”

Overall, Nogueira’s TikTok video provides a mouth-watering glimpse into the delicious food offerings at The Big E, making it a must-visit fair for food enthusiasts across New England.

