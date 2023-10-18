TikTok Influencer Calls for College Administrators to Condemn Antisemitic Rhetoric on Campus

A prominent TikTok influencer and recent graduate of New York University, known as Link Lauren, is urging college administrators to speak out in defense of Jewish students and denounce the “unconscionable” antisemitic rhetoric occurring on campuses across the United States.

Lauren, who has gained a substantial following on TikTok for his coverage of politics and culture, has become increasingly concerned about the influence of the platform as a primary source of news for many of his Gen Z peers. His videos have garnered millions of views and he has interviewed prominent figures such as presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Recently, Lauren has focused his attention on anti-Israel protests and pro-Palestinian demonstrations taking place at colleges nationwide. He believes that these events shed light on deep-seated systemic issues within higher education institutions.

The recent attack on Israel Hamas terrorists on October 7 has left many Jewish college students feeling unsafe on campus. Harvard University student groups faced criticism for blaming Israel for the attack, a Cornell professor showed support for terrorism, and Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at various universities expressed solidarity with the terrorists. At NYU, Lauren’s alma mater, the Student Bar Association president publicly declared support for Palestinians in their resistance against oppression.

According to Lauren, these incidents are just the tip of the iceberg, revealing a pattern of indoctrination and coddling of students on college campuses over the past decade. Jewish students have faced increasing antisemitism, which has made them fearful to attend class and has created a hostile environment.

Lauren is disappointed that schools are not taking stronger measures to protect Jewish students. While he believes strongly in free speech and the First Amendment, he emphasizes the need for universities to be leaders and intervene when students’ safety is compromised. He calls on colleges to create a safe space for all students and highlights the hypocrisy of prestigious academic institutions that claim to value diversity and free speech but only support those who align with their agenda.

The rise of antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses is a cause for concern and must be addressed. Administrators need to take responsibility for the safety and well-being of all students, regardless of their background or beliefs.

