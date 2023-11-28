TikTok Indonesia Bans Political Fundraising on its Live Feature

In an effort to maintain a neutral platform and prevent the misuse of its Live feature for political purposes, TikTok Indonesia has announced a ban on politicians and political parties collecting funds or donations through the app. The spokesperson for TikTok Indonesia, Faris Mufid, stated that the platform does not want to be a means for political donations.

To enforce this ban, TikTok will automatically disable the ‘gifts’ feature on accounts belonging to politicians, political parties, and government entities categorized as government, politician, and political party accounts (GPPPA). The ‘gifts’ feature allows viewers to donate money to accounts during Live broadcasts. The ban also extends to influencers and TikTok will actively detect any political fundraising activities.

However, despite the ban on paid activities, GPPPA accounts are still allowed to create and share political content as long as they adhere to the platform’s community guidelines. TikTok Indonesia aims to offer a space for political discourse while maintaining fairness and impartiality.

As part of its commitment to election integrity and combating misinformation, TikTok Indonesia has introduced an in-app 2024 Election Guide. This feature provides credible and authoritative information about the upcoming election in Indonesia. By promoting accurate information and combating the spread of fake news, TikTok hopes to contribute to a fair and informed electoral process.

With this ban on political fundraising and the introduction of the Election Guide, TikTok Indonesia solidifies its position as a platform that prioritizes transparency, fairness, and responsible content sharing.

(Source: Tempo.co)