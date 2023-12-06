Marketers Shift Video Investments to Short-Form Platforms in 2024

A recent report WARC indicates that marketers are planning to increase their investments in video content in 2024. The survey, which included over 1,400 marketing professionals, revealed a significant shift towards short-form video platforms as the primary beneficiaries of marketing spend.

The majority of respondents expressed their intention to allocate more budget to digital channels in the coming year. YouTube emerged as the top platform for increased spending, with 56 percent of marketers planning to invest more in the video-sharing site. TikTok followed closely behind, with 55 percent of professionals anticipating a budget increase. Meta’s Instagram also emerged as a favorite, with 47 percent of marketers planning to up their spending on the platform.

Interestingly, Facebook, which is owned Meta, seems to be losing favor among marketers. The report highlights that only 3 percent of respondents intend to increase their spending on this social media platform in 2024. This shift in priorities can be attributed to the rise of short-form video on TikTok and Instagram, which have attracted a younger user base away from Facebook.

The report also reveals a decline in confidence in the metaverse. While 47 percent of marketers expressed their plans to invest more in the metaverse in 2023, that number has dropped significantly to just 11 percent for 2024. This decrease in interest can be attributed to concerns related to advertising and data collection regulations, especially since a significant portion of metaverse users are children.

Despite the increasing focus on digital channels, the report highlights the ongoing challenge of measurement for marketers. WARC describes the implementation of measurement techniques as “complex, patchy, and inconsistent.” While 39 percent of marketers consider measurement a top concern for 2024, less than 4 percent reported using all available marketing measurement methods. WARC advises marketers to evaluate different measurement tools and employ various techniques for a comprehensive view of their marketing activities.

Overall, the survey highlights a sense of optimism among marketers for 2024, with 61 percent of respondents anticipating better business conditions. However, economic concerns persist, and less than half (41 percent) expect an increase in marketing budgets. The looming impact of economic recession and challenges related to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis were identified as the biggest factors impacting marketing strategies in the coming year.

It is evident that marketers are adjusting their strategies to embrace the growing popularity of short-form video platforms while grappling with measurement challenges in the ever-evolving digital landscape.