TikTok’s ‘In the Mix’ Concert Breaks Viewer Records with Global Live Event

TikTok’s recent ‘In the Mix’ global live concert has made waves as it shattered viewership records on the platform, attracting a staggering 33.5 million unique viewers. The original broadcast, along with three subsequent rebroadcasts, propelled the concert to become the biggest live event ever on TikTok, with an impressive 9.6 million people tuning in live.

The concert, which spanned over five hours, served as a celebration of music and industry trends in the past year. It featured an incredible lineup of headliners, including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma. In addition to these established artists, emerging talents such as Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber also took the stage. These rising stars are part of TikTok Elevate, the platform’s program dedicated to promoting emerging artists.

Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Partnerships & Programming at TikTok, expressed his awe at the event, stating, “In the Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform’s music discovery played out onstage.” He also acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the success of the concert, thanking the artists, partners, and the millions of viewers worldwide.

While TikTok revels in this groundbreaking achievement, the excitement continues. For those who missed ‘In the Mix,’ TikTok now offers a one-hour highlights special, featuring memorable moments from the concert. Among the highlights are Charlie Puth’s duet with Jungkook, Anitta and Peso Pluma’s captivating live performance of their new song “BELLAKEO,” and a surprise appearance Shaq. The ‘In the Mix’ concert event was co-produced TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, with sponsorship from Paramount and Coca-Cola. Streamed globally via TikTok LIVE, the event took place on December 10, 2023, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

This unprecedented success for TikTok’s live events showcases the platform’s influence and power in the music industry. With millions of enthusiastic viewers, TikTok continues to pave the way for new opportunities and trends in the global music landscape.