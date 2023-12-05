Homophobic TikTok Videos Lead to Forced Exile for Ethiopian Student

Summary: After a video of two men dancing at a party in Ethiopia went viral on TikTok, it sparked a wave of homophobic hatred and eventually forced one of the men to flee the country. Homosexuality is illegal in Ethiopia, and individuals can face penalties ranging from 10 days to three years in prison. The 20-year-old student, who changed his name to protect his identity, shared that social media exposed his sexual identity against his will. The video was taken without consent and posted on TikTok, where it garnered a significant amount of attention. Following the video’s circulation, the student faced harassment, threats, and physical violence. He eventually sought refuge with a group of Europe-based Ethiopian queer volunteers who helped him leave the country. The volunteers also highlighted the disturbing trend of TikTok videos that harass and dox LGBTQ+ individuals in Ethiopia. Many of these videos, in local languages, incite violence against the LGBTQ+ community. They stress the urgent need for proactive content monitoring and removal on social media platforms like TikTok.

Title: LGBTQ+ Student Escapes Persecution After Viral TikTok Incident in Ethiopia

In recent years, social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to express themselves and share their experiences. However, it can also be a double-edged sword, exposing individuals to harassment and endangering their lives. This was the case for a young Ethiopian student who found himself at the center of a homophobic storm after a video of him dancing at a party went viral on TikTok.

The student, who identified himself as Arnold, never intended to come out about his sexuality. Ethiopia, like many other African countries, criminalizes homosexuality, making it a dangerous and punishable act. When the video of Arnold and another man dancing surfaced on TikTok, it attracted a wave of homophobic hatred. Arnold became the target of threats, physical violence, and attempts to force him into confessing his “lied” straight identity.

Fearing for his life, Arnold chose to flee the country. He sought refuge with a group of Europe-based Ethiopian queer volunteers known as the House of Guramayle, who work tirelessly to help LGBTQ+ individuals escape persecution.

The incident sheds light on a disturbing trend of TikTok videos harassing and doxxing LGBTQ+ individuals in Ethiopia. These videos, often in local languages, incite violence and encourage the identification and targeting of LGBTQ+ individuals. While efforts are being made to flag and remove such content, there is a pressing need for social media platforms to take proactive measures in monitoring and removing harmful content.

The story of Arnold serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced LGBTQ+ communities in Ethiopia and other African countries where homosexuality remains criminalized. It highlights the importance of providing support, protection, and safe passage for those who are forced to flee due to threats to their safety and well-being.