TikTok Music Launches in Three Countries, Universal Music Group’s Catalogue Not Available

TikTok Music, the streaming service of popular social media app TikTok, has officially launched in Australia, Mexico, and Singapore. However, one major record label’s catalogue is noticeably absent from the platform in these three countries. Universal Music Group (UMG) has not made its catalogue available on TikTok Music in these markets, while it is accessible in Brazil and Indonesia.

UMG’s absence was confirmed both the media and TikTok itself. A spokesperson for TikTok stated that negotiations with UMG are ongoing, and the goal is to offer users a full catalogue of music. The reason for UMG’s absence in these markets has not been disclosed publicly. It is worth noting that UMG was not part of the beta launches in Australia, Mexico, and Singapore, but was present during the beta phase in Brazil and Indonesia.

It is speculated that TikTok and UMG are in discussions for a broader licensing agreement that would encompass both the TikTok app and TikTok Music. Meanwhile, TikTok Music continues to offer a variety of other music from different labels and artists, allowing users to create and share short videos set to the latest hits. With the absence of UMG’s catalogue, the platform may be missing out on a significant portion of popular music content.

