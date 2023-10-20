The Dark Side of Viral Halloween Decorations on TikTok

Every year, Halloween decorations become more elaborate and creative. However, the rise of social media, particularly TikTok, has changed the way Halloween decorations are made and shared online. What was once a way to showcase individual creativity has transformed into a competition for likes, shares, and internet fame.

One incident that exemplifies this trend is the case of a burning home in Glens Falls, New York. Firefighters were called to the scene, only to find out that it was an elaborate Halloween display made with LED lights, fabric, a fog machine, and a fan. The incident went viral on TikTok, with videos of fake-house-fire Halloween decorations gaining millions of views.

This is not the first time that Halloween decorations have caused confusion and concern. In 2017, residents in Tennessee called 911 after mistaking a Halloween display that resembled a dead body for a real incident. In 2020, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed display led to a visit from the fire department in Los Angeles. Last year, a Texas man gained TikTok fame and infamy for his yard scene featuring fake dismembered body parts.

What sets these recent incidents apart is that Halloween decorations are now being made specifically with the intention of going viral on social media. They are mass-produced and lack authenticity. The desire for clout and internet fame has overshadowed the true spirit of Halloween.

One example of this is a popular TikTok trend featuring an 8-foot-tall pumpkin-in-a-robe named Lewis. Target manufactured Lewis with the intention of going viral, encouraging people to share images of him. While Lewis brought joy to many, it raises questions about the authenticity of the Halloween experience when decorations are purposely created for internet fame.

These viral Halloween decorations on TikTok, while seemingly harmless, can have unintended consequences. They may lead to confusion, concern, and even emergency calls. Additionally, the focus on viral moments takes away from the creativity and individuality that Halloween used to represent.

In the age of social media, being online can be emotionally taxing. The pressure to participate in viral trends and the guilt associated with finding joy in “fun” things online may contribute to this unease. Halloween, once a time for creativity, has become a meme in itself, with fake house fires and manufactured decorations dominating the conversation.

