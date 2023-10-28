The Ultimate Guide to Unlocking the 1989 Taylor’s Version Frame on TikTok

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan and a TikTok user, you may be wondering how to unlock the coveted 1989 Taylor’s Version frame for your videos. We’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide that will make the process a breeze.

First things first, open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android device. Unfortunately, the website version of TikTok doesn’t seem to support this feature, so you’ll need to use the app.

Next, search for “1989 Taylor’s Version” in the search bar. It’s important to include “Taylor’s Version” in your search query to ensure that the relevant frame appears.

Once you see the banner for the 1989 Taylor’s Version frame, click on it. This will take you to the unlocking page.

On the unlocking page, you’ll see a button that says “Unlock”. Click on it to start recording your video using the 1989 frame. Make sure to set the video to “Public” instead of “Private” because private videos don’t seem to work for unlocking the frame. However, once the frame has been unlocked, you can delete the published video if you wish.

Congratulations! You have now successfully unlocked the 1989 Taylor’s Version frame for your TikTok videos. Your Taylor Swift fandom is sure to shine bright across the TikTok platform with this special frame.

It’s worth mentioning that currently, the 1989 Taylor’s Version frame is only available to users in the U.S. We hope that users from the U.K., Europe, and other areas will also be able to unlock the frame soon.

As TikTok continues to evolve, we can expect more exciting frames to be added to the platform. With the recent addition of a Taylor Swift frame and the Disney 100 frames, it’s clear that TikTok is embracing the creativity and fandoms of its users.

FAQ:

Q: Can I unlock the 1989 Taylor’s Version frame on the TikTok website?

A: No, currently the website version of TikTok does not support unlocking the 1989 frame. You will need to use the TikTok app on your smartphone.

Q: What should I search for to find the frame?

A: Make sure to search for “1989 Taylor’s Version” to find the relevant frame. Simply searching for “1989” will not display the frame.

Q: Can I use the frame for private videos?

A: No, private videos do not seem to work for unlocking the frame. You will need to publish your video as “Public” to unlock the frame.

Q: Are there plans to make the frame available outside the U.S.?

A: Currently, the frame is only available to users in the U.S. However, we hope that it will be made available in other regions soon.

