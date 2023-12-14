How to Create Mind-Blowing Videos with A.I. Expand and Autofill Effects on TikTok

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve probably come across the A.I. Expand and A.I. Autofill trend that is taking the platform storm. These effects use the power of artificial intelligence to expand and fill the frame of your videos, resulting in impressive and sometimes hilarious content. And the best part? It’s easier than you might think. Here’s how to master the A.I. Expand and Autofill effects step step.

First things first, you’ll need to download the CapCut app. This app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is where you’ll find all the tools you need to create mind-blowing videos with the A.I. Expand and Autofill effects.

Once you have CapCut installed on your device, log in and grant the app access to your photos. Keep in mind that CapCut requests access to all of your photos, so be mindful of the content you have stored before using the app.

Next, use the search function within CapCut to find either “AI Expand” or “AI Autofill.” Both effects work well, but many users prefer the “AI Autofill” option for the best results.

After selecting your preferred effect, choose an example video from the provided templates. Then, add your own photos and captions to personalize the video. It’s recommended to select photos that would benefit from having their backgrounds expanded, such as portraits of people.

Once you’re happy with your video, export it and share it to TikTok. Don’t forget to use trending hashtags to increase the visibility of your content and reach a wider audience.

While the A.I. Expand and A.I. Autofill effects are currently the most popular on CapCut due to the TikTok trend, the app offers a plethora of other effects to explore. If you spot another trending effect on TikTok, chances are you can find it on CapCut and try it out for yourself.

So, go ahead and unleash your creativity with the power of A.I. on TikTok. Create videos that will leave your friends and followers amazed and entertained. Happy expanding and autofilling!